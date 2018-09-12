17 Years Later - Remembering September 11, 2001

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon reflect on the tragic events of September 11, 2001 on the 17th anniversary of the terrorist attack. What do most people remember about 9/11 and how has the United States changed since that fateful day?

Guests:

Lee Junior [In-Studio] — Personal Development Coach | How to Get Out of the Doldrums…

Ted Rall — Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | If You Don't Hate the Government You're Not Paying Attention

Danny Sjursen — U.S. Army Officer and Former History Instructor at West Point | Remembering September 11, 2001 & What it Means to be a Patriot

John Kiriakou [In-Studio] — Co-Host of "Loud and Clear" on Radio Sputnik | How did the CIA React to the Events of September 11, 2001?



Everyone goes through challenging periods in their life where they feel that they are stuck in a rut. Personal Development Coach Lee Junior joins Garland and Lee in-studio to give his advice on how to pick yourself up when you are feeling down and develop the mindset of a consistent winner.

Frustration with federal government incompetence is a sentiment regularly expressed by many US citizens. Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist Ted Rall returns to the show to talk about some of the elements of government that he finds most in need of reform.

For the final segment, Sputnik radio host and former CIA officer John Kiriakou joins Garland and Lee in-studio to talk about how the CIA changed post 9/11. In what ways did the CIA reform its operations, and what level of oversight does Congress currently have over the CIA?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com