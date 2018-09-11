Analyzing the Reporting of the New York Times...

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon discuss both the anonymous "Resistance" op-ed and a recent profile on Sergei Skripal published by the NY Times. What do these reports say about their journalistic standards and the state of the US political media in general?

Guests:

Zach Daniel — Emmy Award winning Chief Meteorologist for WTVR in Richmond | Are YOU Prepared for Hurricane Florence?

Stephen Lendman — Writer and Geopolitical Analyst | What is Currently Unfolding in Syria and Idlib?

William Craddick - Founder of Disobedient Media | How the CIA Undermined Civil Rights



It is hurricane season again, and Hurricane Florence may be set to wreak havoc on the US East Coast at the end of this week. Emmy Award Winning Meteorologist Zach Daniel joins Fault Lines to preview the track of Hurricane Florence and what precautions people should be making in the coming days.

The situation in Syria is again heating up again as attention has been focused to the county's last rebel-held province, Idlib. Geopolitical analyst and writer Stephen Lendman returns to the show to discuss the situation in Syria and the different factions currently involved in the fight.

For the final segment, DisobedientMedia.com founder William Craddick joins Garland and Lee to discuss the CIA's history of undermining civil rights. What are some of the major events and facts to be aware of including work done by CIA asset Gloria Steinem and the targeting of Martin Luther King Jr. along with other members of the African American community.

