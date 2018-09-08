Cory Booker Finds the Spotlight at Kavanaugh Hearing

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon discuss New Jersey Senator Cory Booker's conduct at yesterday's Supreme Court hearing. Was this Booker's "I am Spartacus moment" or simply a case of over-the-top political posturing?

Guests:

Talib Karim [In-Studio] — Attorney and Executive Director of STEM4US | Making STEM Programs Instrumental to Criminal Justice Reform

Holly Hood — Urban Libertarian | Who will Twitter Permanently Ban Next?

Jeremy Segal - Independent Filmmaker | What is Rahm Emanuel's Legacy in Chicago?

Michael Krieger — Founder of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com | How Powerful and Dangerous is Amazon?

There are several aspects to criminal justice reform including training and education programs for current inmates. Attorney Talib Karim joins the hosts in-studio to discuss this topic and how STEM education programs can become a vital aspect of prison reform.

Earlier this week, Rahm Emanuel announced that he will not seek a third term as Mayor of Chicago. Independent filmmaker Jeremy Segal spent years living in Chicago, and he will join Garland and Lee by phone to discuss Emanuel's decision not to run for re-election and the legacy that he will leave behind.

For the final segment of the week, Michael Krieger of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com returns to Fault Lines to talk about the power and danger posed by Amazon. How is the massive company making its way into all aspects of society including certain government activities such as surveillance and military intelligence?

