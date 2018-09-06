ANONYMOUS NY Times Op-Ed Takes Aim at President Trump...

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon discuss the anonymous op-ed critical of the President written by a "Senior" administration official and published by the NY Times. Additionally, the hosts are joined today in-studio by political commentator Jamarl Thomas.

Niko House — Political Activist & Broadcast Journalist | Ayana Pressley — The Latest Progressive Newcomer to Sink a Political Veteran

Jamarl Thomas — Political Commentator | Progressive Politics, US Foreign Policy, NY Times Anonymous Op-Ed

Pascal Najadi - Investment Banking Professional Located in Switzerland | The Latest Updates on the Skripal Case

Dr. Bosworth — Internal Medicine Physician & Author of the Book: 'ANYWAY YOU CAN' | Why "Everything in Moderation" Is Not Good Diet Advice

Michael Goodwin — NY Post Columnist | The NY Times Publishes ANONYMOUS Trump Administration 'RESISTANCE' Op-Ed

On Tuesday, 44-year old Ayanna Pressley defeated 10-term Congressman Mike Capuano in the Democratic Primary in Massachusetts's 7th Congressional District. Political Activist & Broadcast Journalist Niko House returns to the show to discuss this upset victory and expectations for Democrats in November's general elections.

The United Kingdom has announced two suspects in the alleged Novichok/Skripal poisonings from earlier this year. Pascal Najadi, an investment banking professional located in Switzerland, has been closely following the details of this case and will breakdown his understanding of events on today's show.

Many people accept the idea that doing things in moderation is often optimal to achieving happiness and success. Dr. Bosworth returns to Fault Lines to explain why this concept may not apply when it comes to what you include in your diet.

For the final segment, NY Post columnist Michael Goodwin joins Garland and Lee to give his thoughts on yesterday's anonymous NY Times Op-Ed. How upset is President Trump, and how will this commentary impact his actions in the coming days and weeks?

