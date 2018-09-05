FIREWORKS on Day 1 of Kavanaugh Supreme Court Hearings...

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon discuss yesterday's contentious Supreme Court hearing for nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Did the protesters and Democrats on the committee and accomplish their goals with these very public actions or did they go too far?

Guests:

Alex Krainer — Author of "Grand Deception: The Browder Hoax" | Does Bill Browder Control What YOU Can Read and Watch?

Matthew Hennessey — Wall Street Journal Associate Op-Ed Editor | Author of the Book — Zero Hour for Gen X: How the Last Adult Generation Can Save America from Millennials

Derek Hunter — Contributing Editor at the Daily Caller & Columnist at Townhall | What Did We Learn About #TheResistance at the Kavanaugh Hearing?

Ariel Gold — National Co-Director at Code Pink | A Protester's View from Inside the Kavanaugh Hearing

Hedge fund manager and author Alex Krainer has done his best to get out the truth about Bill Browder and his financial history. Krainer returns to Fault Lines to detail efforts to get his book circulated and the lengths Browder's legal team have gone through to censor his work.

There is a great deal of concern about how different generations are adapting to new trends in technology and social media. Wall Street Journal Associate Op-Ed Editor Matthew Hennessey joins the show to discuss his recently published book entitled 'Zero Hour for Gen X' which addresses these topics and more.

For the final segment, Garland and Lee are joined by Ariel Gold of 'Code Pink' who was arrested at yesterday's hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. What were the main reasons Code Pink was protesting Kavanaugh's nomination and what do they have planned for Day 2 of the nomination hearings?

