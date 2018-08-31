Andrew Cuomo and Cynthia Nixon Battle in NY Governor's Debate

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon discuss yesterday's fiery New York Democratic Gubernatorial debate between current Governor Andrew Cuomo and challenger Cynthia Nixon. Reporter Dominic Carter joins the show to analyze the state of the race as the hosts respond to several audio clips from last night's showdown.

Guests:

Logan Churchwell — Communications & Research Director at the Public Interest Legal Foundation | Are Non-Citizens Registering and Voting in Sanctuary Cities?

Dominic Carter - Reporter for Verizon FIOS News | NY Debate Madness: Andrew Cuomo vs. Cynthia Nixon — Can You Stop Interrupting? Can YOU Stop Lying?!?!

Dr. Bosworth — Internal Medicine Physician & Author of the Book: 'ANYWAY YOU CAN' | Helping Garland Recover from his Warrior Workout Leg Injury

Diana Johnstone — Author & Journalist | The Real Russian Interference in US Politics …

As the November midterm elections approach, debates over voter rights and non-citizens voting in sanctuary cities remain ongoing. Logan Churchwell of the Public Interest Legal Foundation returns to the show to discuss sanctuary city voting policies as well as some recent arrests of individuals who voted illegally in the state of North Carolina.

Last week, Fault Lines host Garland Nixon found himself in pain and unable to get out of bed with leg cramps following a several mile run. Internal Medicine Physician Dr. Bosworth joins the show to give Garland advice on how to deal with leg cramps and to talk about the importance of getting into a regular stretching routine.

The mainstream media and DC political class have spent the last year and change obsessing over the idea of "Russian Interference." Author and journalist Diana Johnstone joins the program for the first time to talk about Bill Browder, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, and some of the history of US-Russia relations.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com