Do Primary Election Results Forecast Surprises Coming in November?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon discuss yesterday's primary election results including a surprise win by progressive Andrew Gillum in Florida's Democratic gubernatorial primary. Is this result another indicator that the political establishment may be in for a rude awakening in November?

Guests:

Piers Robinson — Chair in Politics, Society and Political Journalism at The University of Sheffield | What Do We NOW Know About Douma & Other Alleged Chemical Attacks in Syria?

Jamie Lovegrove — Political Reporter for the Post and Courier | The Bond Between John McCain & Lindsey Graham

William Craddick — Founder of Disobedient Media | Concern About Foreign Political Interference in the United States… What About China?

There are still many unknown facts and details regarding past alleged chemical attacks in Syria, including earlier this year in Douma. Professor Piers Robinson returns to Fault Lines to discuss the report his 'Working Group on Syria' filed regarding alleged chemical attacks in Syria.

For years, John McCain's closest friend and associate in the Senate was Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. Jame Lovegrove, a political reporter for the 'Post and Courier' in South Carolina has interviewed Senator Graham several times in the past, and he will detail Graham and McCain's relationship and ability to impact policy on today's show.

For the final segment, Garland and Lee are joined on the phone by Disobedient Media founder William Craddick to discuss the foreign influence of China over the US political process. While much of the political establishment and DC media apparatus obsesses over "Russian meddling," are aggressive influence campaigns being run by China the true story of foreign meddling?

