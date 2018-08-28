Remembering John McCain - "The Maverick" of the Senate

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon discuss the passing of Arizona Senator John McCain. In what ways did the high-profile Senator impact American foreign policy and what legacy does he leave behind?

Guests:

Niko House — Political Activist & Broadcast Journalist | Has the DNC Fixed its Problem with Superdelegates?

Ian Miles Cheong — Journalist who Covers Media, Politics & Culture | Mass Shooting at Madden Video Game Tournament in Jacksonville

Dustin Stockton — Political Strategist and Former Breitbart Reporter | John McCain's Passing & Tomorrow's Wild Arizona GOP Senate Primary Election…

Many individuals within the Democratic Party have been seeking to reform their superdelegate system following the contentious 2016 Primary battle between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders. Political Activist and Broadcast Journalist Niko House returns to Fault Lines to talk about recent changes to the superdelegate system and if this will make the Democratic Primary more fair in 2020.

Yesterday, the nation's most recent mass shooting occurred at a Madden video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida. Writer and Journalist Ian Miles Cheong joins the show to discuss how the gaming community is reacting to this tragedy and what precautions can be taken in the future to secure similar events.

For the final segment, Garland and Lee are joined on the phone by political strategist Dustin Stockton to talk about both the passing of John McCain and tomorrow's GOP Senate Primary in the state of Arizona. What are the expectations for tomorrow's vote, and who could possibly be selected to fill McCain's seat in the Senate?

