The Long Reach of American Foreign Policy

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon discuss several of the regions around the world impacted by US Foreign Policy. This includes a look at the European Union, Venezuela, and a continued analysis of the relationship between the government of Ukraine and members of the DNC.

Guests:

Andrew Spannaus — Journalist and Writer | For Italy, Trump Represents a ‘Populist' Opportunity

Holly Hood — Urban Libertarian | What is the Reality of Impeachment?

Stan Smith — Activist Against Imperialism in Venezuela | Understanding the Crisis in Venezuela

Tom Luongo — Geopolitical Analyst and Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Has Everyone Seen Enough of George Soros?

Michael Krieger — Founder of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com | The Inherent Dangers of Centralizing Power and Control

There is a great deal of political tension in Italy as the new government attempts to implement fresh economic and immigration policies. Writer and Journalist Andrew Spannaus joins the show to discuss how President Trump's policies in the US represent a populist opportunity and template for some factions within Italy.

For years, George Soros has been both one of the most powerful and controversial figures in American politics. Geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo returns to Fault Lines to talk about the influence Soros retains over the American political process and if his role as a leading puppet master may be fading.

For the final segment of the week, Michael Krieger joins Garland and Lee to discuss the corrupting nature and dangers related to centralized power. What new methods of decentralization should the American people be exploring with regards to politics, social media, and other aspects of society?

