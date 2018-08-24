Analyzing Connections Between the DNC and Ukraine

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Lee Stranahan continues a deep dive into the connections between the DNC and government of Ukraine dating back to before the 2016 election. What do we know about this relationship, and what does it indicate about legitimate 2016 election interference?

Scheduled Guests:

Danny Max - Morning News Anchor for KCOY in Santa Barbara | Congressman Duncan Hunter INDICTED & The Upcoming "Golden State Killer" Trial

Mark Sleboda — Moscow-Based International Relations & Security Analyst | The Latest on Sanctions Against Russia

Dr. Bosworth - Internal Medicine Physician & Author of the Book: 'ANYWAY YOU CAN' | What YOU NEED to Know About Sleep Apnea

Joe Lauria — Editor-in-Chief at Consortium News | The Complex Legacy of Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan

California Congressman Duncan Hunter was recently indicted by a Federal Grand Jury for campaign finance violations. Santa Barbara-based news anchor Danny Max joins Fault Lines to discuss the charges against Rep. Hunter as well as the latest details in the upcoming trial for the notorious "Golden State Killer."

Sleep apnea is a disorder that can require precautions and treatment in order to avoid serious health risks. Dr. Annette Bosworth returns to the program to discuss what you need to know about sleep apnea and why this is not a disorder to take lightly.

For the final segment, Consortium News Editor-in-Chief Joe Lauria joins the show to talk about the legacy of recently deceased former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan. How should Annan be remembered around the world and how did his time at the United Nations impact the current state of international relations?

