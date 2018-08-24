Analyzing Connections Between the DNC and Ukraine

Scheduled Guests:
Danny Max - Morning News Anchor for KCOY in Santa Barbara | Congressman Duncan Hunter INDICTED & The Upcoming "Golden State Killer" Trial
Mark Sleboda — Moscow-Based International Relations & Security Analyst | The Latest on Sanctions Against Russia
Dr. Bosworth - Internal Medicine Physician & Author of the Book: 'ANYWAY YOU CAN' | What YOU NEED to Know About Sleep Apnea
Joe Lauria — Editor-in-Chief at Consortium News | The Complex Legacy of Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan
California Congressman Duncan Hunter was recently indicted by a Federal Grand Jury for campaign finance violations. Santa Barbara-based news anchor Danny Max joins Fault Lines to discuss the charges against Rep. Hunter as well as the latest details in the upcoming trial for the notorious "Golden State Killer."
Sleep apnea is a disorder that can require precautions and treatment in order to avoid serious health risks. Dr. Annette Bosworth returns to the program to discuss what you need to know about sleep apnea and why this is not a disorder to take lightly.
For the final segment, Consortium News Editor-in-Chief Joe Lauria joins the show to talk about the legacy of recently deceased former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan. How should Annan be remembered around the world and how did his time at the United Nations impact the current state of international relations?
