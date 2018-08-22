Pope Apologizes for the Abuse of Children, Will Anything Actually Change?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the response by Pope Francis to the horrifying abuse of children recently revealed in Pennsylvania. Are there any real reforms on the horizon, or will the Catholic Church continue to tiptoe around this systemic problem?

Scheduled Guests:

Stephen Lendman — Writer and Geopolitical Analyst | The Pope's Apology & ISIS Sex Slaves

Medea Benjamin — Co-Founder of Code Pink | What made the Mainstream Media Finally Report on Yemen?

Michael Graham — Columnist & Talk Radio Host | Breaking Down the News and Electoral Politics

Lucy Komisar — Investigative Journalist who Focuses on Corporate and Financial Corruption | How Should President Trump Deal with Bill Browder?

Writer and geopolitical analyst Stephen Lendman is constantly publishing new commentary focused on international issues and foreign affairs. He joins Garland and Lee on today's show to talk about the Catholic abuse scandal, ISIS sex slaves, and the Trump administration's policy goals regarding Iran.

The mainstream media has spent an extremely limited amount of time over the past several months discussing the devastation in Yemen. Code Pink co-founder Medea Benjamin returns to the show to discuss the situation in Yemen and why the establishment media has now been shamed into covering this story.

Prior to President Trump meeting with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, controversial hedge fund manager Bill Browder wrote about how Trump should attempt to "handle" Putin on the world stage. On today's show, investigative journalist Lucy Komisar joins Garland and Lee to flip the script on Browder as she talks about how President Trump should in fact be dealing with Bill Browder and his actions.

