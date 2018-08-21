Is the Political Establishment Totally Losing Control?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the increasingly frenzied commentary coming from many establishment political commentators. What is driving these unhinged remarks, and is the rhetoric only going to get worse as we approach the midterm elections?

Scheduled Guests:

Lee Junior — Personal Development Coach [In-Studio] | Starting Your Week Off on a High Note

Andrei Nekrasov — Writer and Director of the film, 'The Magnitsky Act. Behind the Scenes' | More on "The Real RussiaGate" and Bill Browder

John Kiriakou — Co-Host of "Loud and Clear" on Radio Sputnik [In-Studio] | John Brennan's Pulled Security Clearance and the History of the CIA

Starting a new work week on a positive note is critical to maintaining a healthy mindset and accomplishing important tasks. Personal Development Coach Lee Junior joins Garland and Lee in-studio to help them start off the week on a good note with some timely words of encouragement and support.

Garland and Lee have been researching and reporting on the actions of hedge fund manager Bill Browder for many months. Filmmaker Andrei Nekrasov returns to Fault Lines to talk about Browder and the history of Russia during the 1990s.

For the final two segments, the hosts are joined in-studio by former CIA officer John Kiriakou to discuss the pulling of John Brennan's security clearance and the history of the CIA. Are there important reasons former intelligence officers should maintain their security clearances, or are many of them simply using these clearances for their personal financial gain?

