Paul Manafort Awaits His Verdict as the Jury Deliberates...

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan talk about former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort's impending verdict. Law & Crime News editor Colin Kalmbacher has been covering the trial from inside the courtroom and joins today's show to discuss expectations as the trial comes to a close.

Scheduled Guests:

Alex Krainer — Author of "Grand Deception: The Browder Hoax" | CENSORSHIP ALERT: Amazon Pulls Book Critical of Bill Browder

Kani Xulam - Commentator on the History and Politics of Kurdistan | An Update on the Middle East

Colin Kalmbacher | Editor at Law & Crime News | Awaiting a Verdict in the Trial of Paul Manafort

Joel Segal - National Director for the Justice Action Mobilization Network | The Life and Legacy of Aretha Franklin

Dustin Stockton — Political Strategist and Former Breitbart Reporter | News Wrap-Up and Winners & Losers of the Week!!!

The issue of censorship has become a major issue regarding the flow of information and freedom of thought. Alex Krainer wrote a book critical of Bill Browder which was recently pulled from Amazon.com, and he will talk about his efforts to get his book out to the public on today's program.

Current turmoil in Turkey is impacting several countries in the Middle East and around the world. Political commentator Kani Xulam joins the show to discuss the situation in Turkey and how other countries in the region are responding to this tension.

Legendary performer Aretha Franklin passed away yesterday at the age of 76. Friend of the show Joel Segal joins Garland and Lee to talk about the life of Aretha Franklin and her lasting legacy as a cultural icon.

For the final segment of the show, political strategist Dustin Stockton joins the program to help wrap up the week's major news stories and to discuss the biggest winners and losers of the week. Are Andrew Cuomo and Omarosa this week's biggest losers, or will someone else claim the top prize?

