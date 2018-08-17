REVOKED: Former CIA Director John Brennan Loses Security Clearance

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the Trump administration's decision to pull former CIA Director John Brennan's security clearance. Was this a long overdue move or an unfair political attack? Talk host Tim Black joins the show to give his thoughts on Brennan and his history working at the CIA.

Scheduled Guests:

Dominic Carter — Reporter for Verizon FIOS News | Andrew Cuomo Claims America Was NEVER That Great…

Dr. Bosworth - Internal Medicine Physician & Author of the Book: 'ANYWAY YOU CAN' | DON'T Put Off Being Medically Diagnosed and Treated!!!

Dr. Michael Nevradakis - Host of Dialogos Radio and Contributor to Mint Press News | Understanding the Geopolitics of Greece and Turkey

Mark Frost — Economist and Professor | Have Trump's Tariffs Crashed Turkey's Economy?

Tim Black - Entrepreneur, Author, Activist and Talk Host | John Brennan's Security Clearance Gets Pulled & the Latest in Social Media Censorship

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has gotten himself into hot water after saying that America "was never that great." NY-based reporter Dominic Carter joins the show to discuss Cuomo's comment and how it may impact his current re-election campaign for Governor and his future hopes of running for President of the United States.

Too often, people decide to put off medical care even when they know it is a mistake to do so. Internal Medicine Physician Dr. Bosworth returns to the show to explain why it is critical that you are proactive in dealing with medical issues and receiving care in a timely manner.

Greece has been experiencing a great deal of political strife and conflict especially with Turkey in recent months. Dr. Michael Nevradakis joins Garland and Lee to talk about Greece and their relationships with Turkey, Russia, and the European Union.

Turkey's economy has been taken a beating and President Trump's tariffs appear to be playing a part. Economist Mark Frost returns to the program to discuss Turkey's economic situation, and why they cannot win a trade war against the United States.

