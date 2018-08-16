Connecting the Dots on Bill Browder and Mikhail Khodorkovsky

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan break down the facts surrounding the past actions of Bill Browder and Mikhail Khodorkovsky. Former CIA officer Phil Giraldi joins the show to ponder if Browder is in fact the most dangerous man in the world.

Scheduled Guests:

Bethany Mandel - Stay-at-Home Mother and Editor at Ricochet | How The Angry Left Turned Me Into A Nazi…

Philip Giraldi - Former CIA Case Officer and Army Intelligence Officer | Is Bill Browder the Most Dangerous Man in the World?

Danny Sjursen - U.S. Army Officer and Former History Instructor at West Point | The Future of Drone Warfare

Michael Goodwin - NY Post Columnist | Peter Strzok Gets FIRED & Follows the Andy McCabe GoFundMe Playbook

Engaging your political opposition in a civic manner has become a major challenge for a great deal of Americans. Writer and stay-at-home mother Bethany Mandel joins Garland and Lee to talk about the backlash she has received online for simply attempting to find solutions and common ground with different political factions.

Lethal drone strikes have become a staple of modern warfare in recent years. Army Officer Major Danny Sjursen returns to the show to talk about the future of drone usage on the battlefield and the potential dangers associated with drone warfare.

For the final segment, NY Post columnist Michael Goodwin joins the show to discuss the firing of controversial former FBI Agent Peter Strzok. Despite being dismissed for his conduct, Strzok has still managed to raise several hundred thousand dollars on GoFundMe in the past day. How is this possible, and why are citizens giving their hard earned money to of all people, Peter Strzok?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com