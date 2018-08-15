Infamous FBI Agent Peter Strzok is FIRED

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the firing of controversial former FBI agent Peter Strzok. Why was Strzok only now dismissed, and what does his past conduct say about the culture at both the FBI and DOJ?

Niko House — Political Activist & Broadcast Journalist | Will Nancy Pelosi Become Speaker of the House Again?

Benny Johnson [In-Studio] — Reporter for the Daily Caller | Who is Threatening to Kill President Trump on Video???

Julie Kelly — Writer and Former Political Consultant | FBI Agent Peter Strzok Gets Fired

Eugene Puryear [In-Studio] — Co-Host of 'By Any Means Necessary' on Radio Sputnik | The Activist Perspective on the 'Unite the Right' Rally

Democrats appear split on whether Nancy Pelosi should lead the party as Speaker of the House if Democrats retake the House of Representatives in November. Political Activist & Broadcast Journalist Niko House joins Garland and Lee to discuss the Democrats chances in the midterms and how grassroots progressives currently view Rep. Pelosi.

While protests over this past weekend garnered a great deal of mainstream media attention, aggressive anti-Trump rhetoric from some protesters made headlines in right-wing media. Benny Johnson of the Daily Caller joins the show in-studio to discuss some of these incendiary comments including threats of physical violence towards President Trump.

For the final segment of the show, 'By Any Means Necessary' host Eugene Puryear joins Garland and Lee to discuss the 'Unite the Right' rally and some of the important aspects of political organizing. How did the activist community view this weekend's events, and what are their general views on counter-protesting?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com