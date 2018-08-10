Has the Manafort Trial Pulled the Mask Off the Mueller Investigation?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss how testimony from the Paul Manafort trial is reflecting on Bob Mueller and his ongoing investigation. Star witness Rick Gates has a history of lying which has become a major storyline as the prosecution seeks to make its case.

Scheduled Guests:

Dr. Bosworth — Internal Medicine Physician & Author of the Book: 'ANYWAY YOU CAN' | How to Successfully Balance Work, Travel, and Sleep!!!

Ford Fischer — Filmmaker and Journalist [In-Studio] | Reporting In-Field on Portland, Berkeley, and 'Unite the Right' + Big Tech's Social Media Purge

Mark Sleboda - Moscow-based International Relations & Security Analyst | What's Behind the Latest Russia Sanctions???

Fault Lines host Lee Stranahan has been out sick for the past few days, so Dr. Bosworth joins today's show to make sure he is back in good health! Dr. Boz will talk about the keys to balancing work, travel, and sleep in order to stay healthy during high-stress periods of time.

This past weekend, right and left-wing activists squared off on the west coast in both Portland, Washington and Berkeley, California. Independent filmmaker and journalist Ford Fischer attended these rallies, and he will recap what he witnessed at these events on today's program.

Yesterday, the United States announced new sanctions against Russia in response to the alleged Novichok poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal this past March. Moscow-Based International Relations & Security Analyst Mark Sleboda returns to the show to give his thoughts on these new sanctions and how they impact US-Russia relations.

