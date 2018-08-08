The Modern Age of Censorship - Silicon Valley Style

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Garland Nixon is joined in-studio by producers Kameran Evans and Eric Ladny to discuss Silicon Valley and their obsession with controlling the flow of information. Why do tech companies seem so intent on monitoring what people see; what is the great threat?

Scheduled Guests:

Dominic Carter — Reporter for Verizon FIOS News | Andrew Cuomo Takes on the NRA & Cynthia Nixon Wants a Debate

Colin Kalmbacher — Editor at Law & Crime News | Paul Manafort Trial Update: Rick Gates Testifies…

Ian Miles Cheong — Journalist who Covers Media, Politics & Culture | Censorship and the Totalitarian Mindset of Silicon Valley

Dustin Stockton — Political Strategist and Former Breitbart Reporter | Another Day of Midterms: A Reminder that Politics is a Bloodsport

James Corbett — Founder of the 'Corbett Report' | Pricking Ideological and Media Filter Bubbles

Andrew Cuomo is currently running for his third term as Governor of New York. Reporter Dominic Carter returns to Fault Lines to discuss Cuomo's recent moves against the NRA and the possibility of a debate between the sitting governor and his celebrity primary challenger, Cynthia Nixon.

The trial of Paul Manafort is now into its second week as the testimony of his former associate Rick Gates has taken center stage. Colin Kalmbacher who has been covering the trial from inside the courtroom joins the show to give the latest updates on the state of the trial and the status of the prosecution's case.

One of the more troubling trends in media consumption is how people are being pushed into ideological and media bubbles both willingly and without their knowledge. Journalist James Corbett talks with Garland and Eric about the dangers of operating within political bubbles and the obsession many Silicon Valley tech firms have with controlling data and information.

