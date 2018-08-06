Access Journalism & Power Players in DC Media

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss how the Washington DC media ecosystem operates. Betsy Rothstein, a reporter and gossip columnist for the Daily Caller, joins the show in-studio to talk about access journalism and the most powerful reporters in the nation's capital.

Scheduled Guests:

Niko House - Political Activist & Broadcast Journalist | The Housing Market: Are there Warning Signs for the Economy?

Ted Rall — Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | How are Voters Viewing the 'Russia Issue?'

Betsy Rothstein [In-Studio] — Reporter at The Daily Caller | "Access Journalism" and Who are the MOST POWERFUL Journalists in Washington DC???

Last decade's housing crisis caused a great deal of strife for the economy and many of the American people. Political Activist & Broadcast Journalist Niko House joins the show to talk about the similarities between today's housing market and the market in the mid-2000s. Is another potential crash on the horizon, or are these comparisons overblown?

The mainstream media reports on issues related to Russia as if they are some of the most important to the American people. Ted Rall, a Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist, returns to Fault Lines to give his thoughts on how American voters will actually view and evaluate issues related to Russia when it comes time to vote in November.

Following President Trump's rally in Florida this past Friday, several mainstream media outlets began reporting on the internet movement known as "QAnon." Why have so many media outlets decided to report on this phenomenon at the same time, and where is the QAnon movement headed moving forward?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com