The Inside Scoop on Paul Manafort's Trial

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the trial of Paul Manafort with Colin Kalmbacher of Law and Crime News who has been covering events from inside the courtroom. What are the major storylines emerging from the trial, and what are the expectations for a verdict?

Scheduled Guests:

Lee Junior - Author & Personal Development Coach | What Will YOU Do to Get Yourself Unstuck This Weekend

Stephen Lendman — Writer and Geopolitical Analyst | Is a Trump/Iran Summit a Possibility?

Colin Kalmbacher — Editor at Law & Crime News | The Scoop on the Paul Manafort Trial from Inside the Courtroom

William Dunkerley — Author and Media Business Analyst | Understanding the Truth Behind the 2014 Euromaidan in Ukraine



Oftentimes after a stressful workweek, all many of us want to do is rest and take it easy during the weekend. Author and Personal Development Coach Lee Junior joins the hosts in-studio to discuss how you can recharge over the weekend while stills remaining productive.

A possible summit between President Trump and the leaders of Iran has been floated in recent weeks, however the prospects of an actual meeting appear unlikely. Author and political analyst Stephen Lendman returns to the show to give his thoughts on the US-Iran relationship and other important geopolitical issues.

The Euromaidan crisis and annexation of Crimea are two events that have often been reported on in a one-sided manner in Western media. Author and Media Business Analyst William Dunkerley joins Garland and Lee to provide context on these events and to talk in detail about the history of relations between Russia and Ukraine.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com