Following Stock Tumble, Facebook Focuses on Election Interference

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss how Facebook had decided to spend a great deal of time and resources fighting election interference with a specific focus on Russia. Geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo joins the show to talk about what he refers to as the "Anti-Social Network."

Scheduled Guests:

Tom Luongo — Geopolitical Analyst and Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Why Facebook has Become the Anti-Social Network…

Dr. Bosworth — Internal Medicine Physician & Author of the Book: 'ANYWAY YOU CAN' | Talking About Keto: Fasting, Proper Diet, and the Keto Flu!!!

Elizabeth Vos — Co-Founder & Editor-in-Chief of Disobedient Media | The Latest Establishment Attacks on Independent Media: Shoddy Journalism & Doxxing

Ben Garrison — Independent Political Cartoonist | Talking Trump, Twitter Shadowbanning, and the 'Deep State'

Many people have found health benefits from employing the Ketogenic Diet. Internal Medicine Physician Dr. Annette Bosworth wrote a book about going "Keto" and will discuss some of the benefits and important details related to this popular health trend.

Establishment attacks on independent media have been a constant staple of the current political and media environment. Elizabeth Vos of Disobedient Media returns to Fault Lines to push back against a recent attack which is indicative of the sloppy journalism being employed by many in the media.

For the final segment, independent political cartoonist Ben Garrison joins the show to discuss his work and the way he portrays President Trump in his cartoons. With much of the coverage of Trump in the media being extremely negative, how is Ben's niche as a pro-Trump cartoonist serving him during the current administration?

