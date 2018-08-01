Paul Manafort's Trial Begins; Potential Collateral Damage for President Trump?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the expectations for Paul Manafort's trial which begins today. There has been a lot of speculation about Manafort's trial and whether or not anyone in President Trump's inner circle will be negatively impacted.

Scheduled Guests:

Dr. Michael Nevradakis — Host of Dialogos Radio and Contributor to Mint Press News | What Caused the Devastating Wildfires in Greece?

Logan Churchwell — Communications & Research Director at the Public Interest Legal Foundation | Who is Advocating to give Non-Citizens the Right to Vote?

Dustin Stockton — Political Strategist and Former Breitbart Reporter | Sheriff Joe, Kelli Ward, and the Wild Arizona Senate Republican Primary

The country of Greece has been ravaged by wildfires which have now left over 90 people dead. Dr. Michael Nevradakis returns to the show to detail the devastation and how the government in Greece is responding to the current situation.

Voting rights are often a highly charged political issue, and the prospects of non-citizens voting will certainly add more charge to the debate. Logan Churchwell, Communications & Research Director at the Public Interest Legal Foundation, returns to Fault Lines to discuss the issue of voting rights and how it is possible that non-citizens could gain the right to vote.

The Arizona Republican Senate Primary has been one of the most chaotic races during the current election cycle. Dustin Stockton, a political strategist who used to work for Kelli Ward's Senate campaign, joins Garland and Lee to talk about the Arizona race and some of the unethical tactics employed during political campaigns.

