Will Trump Shut Down the Government Over Immigration and 'The Wall'?

Scheduled Guests:
Danny Max — Morning News Anchor for KCOY in Santa Barbara | Wildfire Devastation & the Battle Over Plastic Straws in California
Susan Pai — Immigration Attorney | Immigration Showdown: Will Trump Shut Down the Government to get 'THE WALL?'
Philip Giraldi — Former CIA Case Officer and Army Intelligence Officer | The Madness Gripping Washington over Iran
Ali Alexander — Conservative Strategist and Philosopher | Facebook and Twitter Stocks Take a Beating
Bob Schlehuber [In-Studio] | "Stand Your Ground" Shooting Death in Florida Sparks Debate
Wildfires are currently burning in Northern California as several individuals have now lost their lives. Danny Max, a morning news anchor in Santa Barbara, joins the show to detail these fires as well as to clear up some facts on California's recent "Plastic Straw" controversy.
The stock prices of Twitter and Facebook both took major hits this past week as there are many questions about the future growth of these companies. Conservative strategist Ali Alexander returns to the show to give his thoughts on why these stock prices fell and what the prospects are for major social media companies moving forward.
For the final segment, Bob Schlehuber, producer for 'By Any Means Necessary' on Radio Sputnik, joins Garland and Lee in-studio to discuss the recent shooting death of Markeis McGlockton in Florida. The case has sparked fresh debate about "Stand Your Ground" laws and their overall viability.
