Will Trump Shut Down the Government Over Immigration and 'The Wall'?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan analyze President Trump's recent statements regarding immigration and his desire to build "The Wall." Immigration Attorney Susan Pai joins to discuss the current state of US immigration policy and the issue of family reunification.

Scheduled Guests:

Danny Max — Morning News Anchor for KCOY in Santa Barbara | Wildfire Devastation & the Battle Over Plastic Straws in California

Susan Pai — Immigration Attorney | Immigration Showdown: Will Trump Shut Down the Government to get 'THE WALL?'

Philip Giraldi — Former CIA Case Officer and Army Intelligence Officer | The Madness Gripping Washington over Iran

Ali Alexander — Conservative Strategist and Philosopher | Facebook and Twitter Stocks Take a Beating

Bob Schlehuber [In-Studio] | "Stand Your Ground" Shooting Death in Florida Sparks Debate

Wildfires are currently burning in Northern California as several individuals have now lost their lives. Danny Max, a morning news anchor in Santa Barbara, joins the show to detail these fires as well as to clear up some facts on California's recent "Plastic Straw" controversy.

The stock prices of Twitter and Facebook both took major hits this past week as there are many questions about the future growth of these companies. Conservative strategist Ali Alexander returns to the show to give his thoughts on why these stock prices fell and what the prospects are for major social media companies moving forward.

For the final segment, Bob Schlehuber, producer for 'By Any Means Necessary' on Radio Sputnik, joins Garland and Lee in-studio to discuss the recent shooting death of Markeis McGlockton in Florida. The case has sparked fresh debate about "Stand Your Ground" laws and their overall viability.

