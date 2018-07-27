Where is the Spirit for Fact-Based Independent Journalism?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan talk about the need for quality independent journalism in today's political atmosphere. Filmmaker and journalist Ford Fischer joins the hosts in-studio to discuss this topic and some of the recent events he has been covering in the Washington DC area.

Maram Susli — Geopolitical Analyst | Over 200 are Dead in Syria — Why the Media Silence?

Holly Hood — Urban Libertarian [In-Studio] | Populism vs. Libertarianism

Ford Fisher - Filmmaker and Journalist [In-Studio] | What Do We Know About Maria Butina, the Alleged "Russian Spy???"

Mark Frost — Economist and Professor | Were Trump's Tariffs a Genius Move?

Michael Krieger — Founder of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com | Why the Political Status Quo Will Continue to Lose Relevancy



A recent series of attacks by ISIS in Syria have left over 200 dead highlighting the country's continued struggle in dealing with militant extremists and terrorism. Maram Susli, a geopolitical analyst and member of the group 'Hands Off Syria,' joins Garland and Lee to talk about these horrible killings and the current status of the group known as the "White Helmets."

There has been a great deal of debate and disagreement over President Trump's policies on tariffs. Economist Mark Frost returns to Fault Lines to discuss the effects of Trump's tariffs and whether or not they will benefit both the economy and American workers in the long-term.

For the final segment of the week, Michael Krieger of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com returns to the show to discuss the decline of centrism in American politics. As the current establishment status quo loses influence, how will the American people seek to reorganize along new political lines in the coming years?

