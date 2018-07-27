Is Jeremy Corbyn's 'Build It in Britain' Campaign Channeling Donald Trump?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan talk about global populist trends including Jeremy Corbyn's new campaign to help workers in the UK. Political commentator Jamarl Thomas will join the hosts in-studio for the duration of the show to discuss this topic and the other major stories of the day.

Scheduled Guests:

Jamarl Thomas — Political Commentator [In-Studio] | Populism as the Future & Jeremy Corbyn's "Build it in Britain" Campaign

Alex Krainer — Author of "Grand Deception: The Browder Hoax" | How Bill Browder's 2015 Video Deposition Reveals His Lies and Deceptions

Vanessa Beeley — International Investigative Journalist | What Does the Future Hold for Syria's White Helmets?

Dr Bosworth — Internal Medicine Physician & Author of the Book: 'ANYWAY YOU CAN' | Demi Lovato's Overdose and the Plague of Heroin/Opioid Abuse

Lucy Komisar — Investigative Journalist who Focuses on Corporate and Financial Corruption | Why Bill Browder's Story Can't Stand Up to Scrutiny

On today's show, Garland and Lee continue their in-depth analysis of shadowy hedge fund billionaire Bill Browder. Alex Krainer and Lucy Komisar are two of the leading experts in understanding the realities of Browder, and they will both join the program to analyze Browder's past and his history of overt deceptions.

The controversial group known as the 'White Helmets' has been evacuating Syria with help from both western governments and Israel. Investigative journalist Vanessa Beeley has been one of leading researchers on the 'White Helmets,' and she will join Garland and Lee to give her thoughts on these latest developments and what the future holds for members of this organization.

Demi Lovato's recent overdose has again brought a spotlight onto the plague of heroin and opioid abuse within the United States. Internal medicine physician Dr. Bosworth returns to Fault Lines to talk about this case and why the opioid epidemic has become such a plague on American society.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com