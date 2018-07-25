The Tall Tales of Bill Browder: Behind the Scenes

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan continue to delve into the undue influence of hedge fund billionaire Bill Browder. Director Andrei Nekrasov made a film scrutinizing Browder's words and actions which will be discussed in detail on today's show.

Scheduled Guests:

Andrei Nekrasov — Writer and Director of the film, 'The Magnitsky Act. Behind the Scenes' | MUST LISTEN: The Filmmaker Bill Browder is Still Trying to Stop…

Gracie Slater — Coffee Shop Manager in Salisbury | What are Citizens of Salisbury Saying About the Alleged Novichok Poisonings?

William Dunkerley — Author and Media Business Analyst | Is the Jig Up with Russia-Related Fake News?

John Kiriakou [In-Studio] — Co-Host of "Loud and Clear" on Radio Sputnik | Is John Brennan the Most Unhinged Person in Washington DC?

Multiple allegations of 'novichok' poisonings in the United Kingdom have the public seeking concrete answers from the UK government. Gracie Slater, a coffee shop manager in Salisbury, England, joins Fault Lines to talk about her knowledge of the case and her past interactions with both the Skripal family and the now deceased Dawn Sturgess.

Negative reporting regarding Russia has become a constant staple in the American media over the past several years. William Dunkerley, an author and media business analyst with expertise reporting on Russia, joins Garland and Lee to explain why he thinks the jig is up on Russia-related 'Fake News' as the mainstream media continues to fail in its reporting to the public.

For the final segment, former CIA officer and Sputnik Radio host John Kiriakou joins the show to give his thoughts on former CIA Director John Brennan's ongoing criticism of President Trump. What is causing Brennan to speak out in such an aggressive manner, and is he currently acting like the most unhinged power player in Washington DC?

