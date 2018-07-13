FIREWORKS!!! - Infamous FBI Agent Peter Strzok Testifies Before Congress

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss yesterday's explosive Congressional hearing with FBI Agent Peter Strzok. Things went off the rails as Strzok attempted to justify his actions during the shocking spectacle, and the hosts will respond to several audio clips from the hearing on today's show.

Scheduled Guests:

Holly Hood — Urban Libertarian | FBI Agent Peter Strzok's Explosive Testimony Before Congress

Mark Frost — Economist and Professor | Is the Race to the Bottom with Margins a Good Business Plan?

Tako Komeheke — Founder and CEO of "Boost Your Business" | 5 Steps to Successful Online Marketing

Danny Sjursen — U.S. Army officer and Former History Instructor at West Point | Analyzing American History to Understand Today's Events

Tim Black — Entrepreneur, Author, Activist and Talk Host | Peter Strzok Madness & NATO Funding Battles

William Craddick — Founder of Disobedient Media | NATO and the Russian Bogeyman

Understanding online marketing strategies is vital to effectively promoting one's products and ideas. Tako Komeheke, Founder and CEO of "Boost Your Business," joins the show to give his advice on the keys to successfully marketing your content online.

It is difficult to evaluate and understand geopolitical events around the world without having historical context. Danny Sjursen, a U.S. Army officer and Former History Instructor at West Point, joins Garland and Lee to talk about how he teaches history to his students, and what he sees as the most important issues to address on the world stage.

For the final segment of the week, Disobedient Media founder William Craddick returns to the show to give his thoughts on the recent NATO summit in Brussels. What is the modern purpose of NATO, and have President Trump's criticisms of the alliance been legitimate?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com