Trump Pressures NATO Allies in Brussels

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss how President Trump is shaking things up at the current NATO summit in Europe. Critiques of the alliance and calls for increased spending have made headlines as the media attempts to keep up with their frenzied coverage.

Scheduled Guests:

Dr. Bosworth — Internal Medicine Physician and Author of the book: 'Anyway You Can' | Keeping Yourself in a Healthy Frame of Mind

Lee Junior — Personal Development Coach | Understanding What You Truly Value in Your Life

Stephen Lendman — Writer and Geopolitical Analyst | How is Trump Shaking Things Up with NATO?

Ariel Gold — National Co-Director at Code Pink | Why was Ariel Booted from Israel?

Matt Glassman — Comedian and International Businessman | Why You Should Do Improvisational Comedy

Determining what we each value most in life is a challenge and constant journey. Personal development coach Lee Junior joins Garland and Lee in-studio to discuss having concrete goals and prioritizing things your behaviors.

Ariel Gold, National Co-Director at Code Pink, was recently barred entry into Israel after arriving in the country. Today, Ariel joins Fault Lines to explain this situation and how Israel justified her ban.

For the final segment of the show, Garland and Lee are joined by comedian and businessman Matt Glassman to discuss the fun world of improvisational comedy. Why should you consider taking improv classes and what skills might you develop that can benefit you in your day to day life?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com