Trump Slams NATO Countries for Delinquent Payments

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss President Trumps' criticisms of some NATO countries at a summit in Brussels earlier today. Trump took specific aim at Germany over their relationship with Russia and the Nordstream 2 pipeline which will be analyzed on today's show.

Scheduled Guests:

James O'Neill — Australian-based Lawyer who Writes on Geopolitical Issues | Still More Questions than Answers in the Alleged Novichok Poisonings

Kani Xulam — Commentator on the History and Politics of Kurdistan | Erdogan Begins New Term, Solidifies Power

Tom Luongo — Geopolitical Analyst and Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Trump Just Revealed NATO Contradiction, The Media Hides

Brian Miguel — IT Expert & Creator of the 'MusicStars' App | Keeping Up in 2018: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, and App Development

Gareth Porter — Investigative Historian and Journalist | Who is Playing Up the North Korean Nuclear "Deception" Claim?

Michael Goodwin — NY Post Columnist | Is Hillary Clinton Running in 2020 & Supreme Court Panic Time for Democrats

Allegations of 'Novichok' poisonings in the UK have brought about lots of questions but a limited number of verifiable facts. James O'Neill, a contributor at off-guardian.org, joins Fault Lines to give his thoughts on what has happened in the UK and what questions the government need to answer.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has begun his new term as he continues to solidify his grip on power of the country. Kani Xulam of Kurdistan.org returns to the show to analyze the political situation in Turkey and Erdogan's plans for the future of the country.

Learning about cryptocurrency and how to develop apps can be lucrative for those who take the time to become experts. Brian Miguel, an IT Expert & Creator of the 'MusicStars' App, joins as a guest for the first time to provide his insight on these topics and the basics you should know.

For the final segment, Garland and Lee are joined by NY Columnist Michael Goodwin to discuss the Trump's Supreme Court pick and the possibility of Hillary Clinton running for President in 2020. Is Hillary actually plotting another run, or is this just wild speculation about Mrs. Clinton's future?

