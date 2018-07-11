Trump Names Supreme Court Nominee; Fiery Showdown Looms...

Register
    On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss President Trump's nomination of of Brett Kavanaugh to replace Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court. Protests against the nomination began immediately, and they preview the upcoming confirmation battle.

    Scheduled Guests:

    Andrew Spannaus — American Journalist and Writer in Italy | The Latest on Political Tension in Italy and the European Union

    Chris Gowen — Trial Attorney | An EXCLUSIVE Interview with the Attorney of Imran Awan

    Mark Sleboda — Moscow-Based International Relations & Security Analyst | Novichok Questions in the UK; England Surviving the World Cup in Russia

    Colin Kalmbacher - Editor at Law & Crime News | A Fiery Supreme Court Showdown Looms…

    Susan Pai — Immigration Attorney | Scrutinizing DHS and Family Reunification Immigration Policies

    Matthew Dathan — Journalist & Political Correspondent for 'The Sun' in the UK | Boris Johnson Resigns; Is Thresea May's Future in Jeopardy?

    A recent plea deal for Imran Awan was seen by many as a favorable ruling for the controversial former Congressional IT employee. Awan's attorney, Chris Gowen, joins Garland and Lee on today's show to give his take on the plea deal and the entire case of the #AwanBrothers.

    Tension between Russia and the United Kingdom has contributed to England fans being underrepresented at the World Cup despite their great success thus far. Moscow-based security analyst Mark Sleboda joins the program to talk about this trend as well as the latest in the Amesbury 'novichok' story.

    The United Kingdom is in turmoil as Boris Johnson has resigned and Theresa May's political future appears in jeopardy. Matthew Dathan, political correspondent for The Sun, joins the show for the first time to break down the current political situation facing Theresa May and the UK.

