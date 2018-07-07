Register
15:05 GMT +307 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Fault Lines

    Who's Novichok??? - What is Happening in the UK...

    Fault Lines
    Get short URL
    Garland Nixon, Lee Stranahan
    0 10

    On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the newest story of possible 'Novichok' poisoning coming out of the United Kingdom. George Galloway and Professor Dave Collum both join as guests to provide commentary on this bizarre case.

    Scheduled Guests:

    Dr. Bosworth — Internal Medicine Physician & Author of the Book: 'ANYWAY YOU CAN' | Is a Heart Attack in Your Future?!? Talking Cholesterol w/ Dr. Boz

    Joel Segal — National Director for the Justice Action Mobilization Network | Remembering Political Host and Commentator Ed Schultz

    Holly Hood — Urban Libertarian | How Ending the War on Drugs Would Impact the Immigration Debate

    George Galloway — British Politician, Broadcaster, and Writer | Novichok Returns? What Happened in Amesbury?

    Dave Collum — Professor of Organic Chemistry at Cornell | What is Novichok and Who Can Produce it?

    Maram Susli — Geopolitical Analyst | Are the Kurds and Assad Forming an Alliance with the US on the Outside Looking In?

    Tim Black — Entrepreneur, Author, Activist and Talk Host | Weekly News Wrap-Up


    Many people struggle with high cholesterol which can have serious consequences to one's long-term health. Dr. Bosworth joins Garland and Lee to explain what lifestyle changes one can make to improve cholesterol levels and overall cardiovascular health.

    Progressive political broadcaster Ed Schultz passed away yesterday at the age of 64. Schultz was a powerful voice known for his passionate commentary on a variety of issues. Joel Segal, a personal friend of Schultz, joins the show to remember the talk host and the impact he made.

    The situation in Syria remains extremely complicated as the Kurds and Syrian government are working together to find mutual solutions. Maram Susli, also known as @PartisanGirl on Twitter, returns to Fault Lines to discuss the future of Syria and the new alliances that are forming.

    For the final segment of the week, Fault Lines fan favorite Tim Black joins the show to talk about the recent incident involving the snatching of a 'MAGA Hat' at a Whataburger in Texas. Why are some people acting in such a ridiculous manner, and what is needed to repair our damaged political climate?

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Cholesterol, immigration, Novichok, Bashar Assad, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 30 - July 6
    This Week in Pictures: June 30 - July 6
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse