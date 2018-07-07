Who's Novichok??? - What is Happening in the UK...

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the newest story of possible 'Novichok' poisoning coming out of the United Kingdom. George Galloway and Professor Dave Collum both join as guests to provide commentary on this bizarre case.

Scheduled Guests:

Dr. Bosworth — Internal Medicine Physician & Author of the Book: 'ANYWAY YOU CAN' | Is a Heart Attack in Your Future?!? Talking Cholesterol w/ Dr. Boz

Joel Segal — National Director for the Justice Action Mobilization Network | Remembering Political Host and Commentator Ed Schultz

Holly Hood — Urban Libertarian | How Ending the War on Drugs Would Impact the Immigration Debate

George Galloway — British Politician, Broadcaster, and Writer | Novichok Returns? What Happened in Amesbury?

Dave Collum — Professor of Organic Chemistry at Cornell | What is Novichok and Who Can Produce it?

Maram Susli — Geopolitical Analyst | Are the Kurds and Assad Forming an Alliance with the US on the Outside Looking In?

Tim Black — Entrepreneur, Author, Activist and Talk Host | Weekly News Wrap-Up



Many people struggle with high cholesterol which can have serious consequences to one's long-term health. Dr. Bosworth joins Garland and Lee to explain what lifestyle changes one can make to improve cholesterol levels and overall cardiovascular health.

Progressive political broadcaster Ed Schultz passed away yesterday at the age of 64. Schultz was a powerful voice known for his passionate commentary on a variety of issues. Joel Segal, a personal friend of Schultz, joins the show to remember the talk host and the impact he made.

The situation in Syria remains extremely complicated as the Kurds and Syrian government are working together to find mutual solutions. Maram Susli, also known as @PartisanGirl on Twitter, returns to Fault Lines to discuss the future of Syria and the new alliances that are forming.

For the final segment of the week, Fault Lines fan favorite Tim Black joins the show to talk about the recent incident involving the snatching of a 'MAGA Hat' at a Whataburger in Texas. Why are some people acting in such a ridiculous manner, and what is needed to repair our damaged political climate?

