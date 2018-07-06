The Deep State Strikes Back - Plea Deal in the Case of the #AwanBrothers

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the plea deal granted to Imran Awan, the shadowy Congressional IT staffer accused of serious misconduct. Many in the mainstream media have used this plea deal to attack those who have reported on the Awan story, but the troubling details of the case cannot be ignored.

Scheduled Guests:

Elizabeth Beck — Miami-Based Plaintiff Lawyer | DNC Corruption Rages as the #AwanBrothers Skate…

Tom Luongo — Geopolitical Analyst and Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Angela Merkel's Political Future in Doubt in Germany

Jeff Morley [In-Studio] — Author of "The Ghost: The Secret Life of CIA Spymaster James Jesus Angleton | Analyzing the Roots of the CIA and Deep State

Sharyl Attkisson — Emmy Award Winning Investigative Journalist | Breaking Down FBI and DOJ Corruption

Angela Merkel continues to face political problems in Germany due in large part to the issue of immigration. Geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo returns to Fault Lines to break down the current situation facing Merkel and how much longer she can possibly remain in power.

The CIA is an organization that has spent decades operating primarily in secrecy. On today's show, Garland and Lee are joined in-studio by author and researcher Jefferson Morley who will talk about the history of the CIA and some of the more interesting figures from the agency's early days.

For the final segment, Emmy award winning journalist Sharyl Attkisson joins the show to give her thoughts on the recent DOJ IG report and the case of the Awan Brothers. What is the extent of DOJ and FBI corruption that has been revealed, and why were members of Congress, including Republicans, not interested in aggressively pursuing the actions of the Awan Brothers.

