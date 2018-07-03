Populist Wave Hits Mexico with Presidential Election Landslide

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss yesterday's major victory in the Mexican Presidential Election for populist candidate Andrés Manuel López Obrador. What brought about this Obrador's win, and how might US-Mexico relations change as a result?

Scheduled Guests:

Jamarl Thomas [In-Studio] — Political Commentator | An Explosive Supreme Court Battle Looms & Is the DNC Capable of Reform?

Elbert Guillory — Former State Senator from Louisiana | Who is Being Exploited and Ignored in the Immigration Debate?

Eugene Puryear — Co-Host of 'By Any Means Necessary' on Radio Sputnik | Reporting Live from Mexico on Yesterday's Election Results

Whitney Webb — Staff Writer at Mint Press News | Debt is Turning US Farmers to Suicide in Spiking Numbers

William Craddick — Founder of Disobedient Media | The CIA Teams Up With the Defense Industry To Undermine North Korea Negotiations

Debates over immigration continue to rage as there is passionate disagreement on how to best address the current problems. Elbert Guillory, a former State Senator from Louisiana, returns to Fault Lines to give his thoughts on the current immigration debate and how American citizens are being impacted by policies made in Washington DC.

In a disturbing trend, suicide rates among US farmers have been aggressively on the rise. Mint Press News staff writer Whitney Webb joins the show to explain why this has been occurring and if there is more despair on the horizon for American farmers. For the final segment, Disobedient Media founder William Craddick returns to discuss efforts from inside the intelligence community to sabotage possible advances in US-North Korea relations. Faux journalist and known CIA asset Ken Dilanian is at the center of recent leaks involving North Korea, and Dilanian's suspect reporting will be analyzed on today's show.

