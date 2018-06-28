Primary Results Shake Democratic Party Establishment

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss yesterday's surprise primary results and what they may indicate about the Democratic Party.

Scheduled Guests:

Vanessa Beeley — International Investigative Journalist | Is the US Protecting ISIS and the White Helmets in Syria?

Mark Sleboda — Moscow-Based International Relations & Security Analyst | With John Bolton in Russia, will a Trump/Putin Face to Face Meeting Actually Happen?

Gregory Kline — Co-Founder of RedMaryland.com | Maryland Primary Results as Bernie-Supported Ben Jealous Wins Governor Nomination

Susan Pai — Immigration Attorney | Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Trump's Travel Ban

Ted Rall — Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist — Why Was Political Cartoonist Rob Rogers Fired?

Peter Kuznick — Professor of History at American University | How America's Untold History Impacts Today

By a 5-4 ruling, the Supreme Court upheld President Trump's controversial travel ban. Immigration Attorney Susan Pai will break down why the court made their ruling and the implications of this decision moving forward.

Political cartoonist Rob Rogers was recently fired from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette after 25 years with the newspaper due to his critical coverage of President Trump. Fellow political cartoonist Ted Rall joins Fault Lines to discuss this situation and if this is another indication that the First Amendment is under assault.

For the final segment of the show, Professor Peter Kuznick returns to the program to discuss the documentary series he co-wrote entitled 'The Untold History of the United States.' How does some of this history relate to current events, and what are some of the biggest misconceptions the average American has about US history?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com