Have We Reached Peak Political Bullying as Maxine Waters Melts Down?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss California Congresswoman Maxine Waters' recent comments encouraging people to harass their political opponents in public. Is there any justification for her rhetoric, or is this another example of the current political climate spiraling out of control?

Scheduled Guests:

Dominic Carter — Reporter for Verizon FIOS News | Is a Convicted Felon Going Back to Congress in New York?

Michael Graham — CBS News Contributor and Talk Radio Host | How Trump Can Still Win the Immigration Debate?

Jamie Lovegrove — Political Reporter for the Post and Courier | Trump Puts on a Show in Wild South Carolina Rally

John Kiriakou — Co-Host of "Loud and Clear" on Radio Sputnik | Reactions to the IG Report & Analyzing the Intelligence Community

It is another Primary day around the country as election season continues to heat up. Reporter Dominic Carter will join the show to breakdown the possibility of convicted felon Michael Grimm returning to Congress representing New York, and political reporter Jamie Lovegrove details what President Trump had to say yesterday in his fiery rally in Columbia, South Carolina.

The tension and debate over immigration continues to rage as the Trump administration searches for viable solutions. CBS News contributor and talk radio host Michael Graham returns to the show for a fiery debate with Garland over immigration and America's policies towards Central and South America.

For the final two segments of the show, Garland and Lee are joined in-studio by former CIA analyst and current Sputnik radio host, John Kiriakou. They will discuss the recent DOJ IG report and the history of questionable practices by members of the American intelligence community.

