Has the Media Gone Collectively Insane with their Immigration Coverage?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan continue to analyze the issue of immigration which has consumed the news cycle for most of this week. Many in the media have used the current situation to attack President Trump, but are they lacking perspective and historical context with their coverage?

Scheduled Guests:

Joel Segal — National Director for the Justice Action Mobilization Network | The Poor People's Campaign

Holly Hood — Urban Libertarian — Is it Time for a Libertarian Takeover?

Benny Johnson — Have Celebrities and the Media Gone Collectively Insane?

Tom Luongo — Geopolitical Analyst and Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Breaking down the EU's Migration Crisis

Wealth inequality and economic justice are often discussed but rarely addressed with meaningful action and legislation. The Poor People's Campaign has garnered attention for its work on economic issues, and former Congressional Staffer Joel Segal returns to the show to discuss this campaign and the goals they are seeking to achieve.

The two-party system has left many Americans feeling abandoned by the political process. Urban libertarian Holly Hood joins Garland and Lee in-studio to discuss electoral politics and the potential for third party candidates to accumulate enough power to influence major policy making decisions.

The migration crisis facing the European Union has brought political turmoil to several countries including in Germany for Merkel and in France for Macron. Geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo returns to Fault Lines to discuss how immigration is impacting the politics of Europe and whether the future of the EU is in question.

