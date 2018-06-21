Infamous FBI Agent Peter Strzok Escorted From FBI Building...

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Garland Nixon and producer Eric Ladny discuss fallout from the IG report including accountability for FBI agent Peter Strzok. The IG report has highlighted pervasive corruption within the Federal government which will be a major topic of conversation on today's show.

Scheduled Guests:

Niko House — Political Activist & Broadcast Journalist | FBI Corruption Exposed in IG Report | Will Peter Strzok's Text Messages Kill the Mueller Investigation?

Dustin Stockton — Political Strategist and Former Breitbart Reporter — Is there an Immigration Crisis with Parents and Children being Separated + A Preview of the 2018 Midterm Elections

Marcel Joppa — Sputnik Germany Correspondent | Breakdown of the Problems Facing Angela Merkel in Germany

Richard Pollock — Senior Investigative Reporter at The Daily Caller News Foundation | Did the DHS Hack Voter Systems During the 2016 Election?

Journalist Niko House has been analyzing the recent Inspector General's report and has some powerful takeaways to share on today's show. Is this report being swept under the rug or are these corrupt actions being exposed?

Many in the media are suggesting that there is a crisis involving the separation of children from their parents after entering the country illegally. Political strategist and former Breitbart reporter Dustin Stockton explains this situation and how this will play as an issue in the 2018 midterms..

For the final segment of the show, Richard Pollock, a Senior investigative reporter at The Daily Caller News Foundation, gives insight into the alleged hacking of elections systems by DHS during the 2016 election. What was the DHS doing, and were they strong arming the states along the way?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com