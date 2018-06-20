Major Tension Over Immigration and Family Separation Policies

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan analyze the Trump administration's immigration policies including highly scrutinized "family separation" issues. Immigration attorney Susan Pai returns to the show to explain what needs to change in order to improve conditions for immigrants and to reform outdated policies.

Stephen Lendman | Stephen Lendman — Writer and Geopolitical Analyst | Who Can You Trust on Foreign Policy?

Dr. Michael Nevradakis — Host of Dialogos Radio and Contributor to Mint Press News | Is the North Macedonia Agreement Actually a Done Deal

Susan Pai — Immigration Attorney — Putting Family Separation Policies Under the Microscope

Ford Fischer [In-Studio] — Filmmaker and Journalist | The Wild World of Washington DC Journalism

Stephen Pevar — Senior Staff Attorney in the ACLU's Racial Justice Program | South Dakota: The Nation's Most Corrupt Political Establishment?

Kevin Zeese [In-Studio] — Attorney and Political Activist | Rallying in Washington DC to Support Julian Assange

Greece and Macedonia have signed an agreement to change Macedonia's name to the Republic of Northern Macedonia, but this still seems to be far from a done deal. Dr. Michael Nevradakis, Host of Dialogos Radio, has been closely covering these recent developments which he will document today on today's program.

This past weekend, independent journalist Ford Fischer covered a rally of Democratic politicians protesting the immigration policies of the Trump administration. Ford joins Garland and Lee in-studio to talk about what he heard from members of Congress at this event and how these remarks play in the current immigration debate.

For the final segment of the show, attorney and political activist Kevin Zeese joins Garland and Lee in-studio to preview today's rally for Julian Assange outside the White House. Kevin helped to organize today's event which marks the sixth anniversary of Assange being holed up in the UK's Ecuadorian Embassy, as there still remains no concrete timetable for his possible release and exoneration.

