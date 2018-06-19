Analyzing the Realities of the Corrupt Two-Party System

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan do an in-depth analysis about the state of the current two-party system. The hosts are joined in-studio by progressive political commentator Jamarl Thomas for some fiery discussions about politics, culture and the media.

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

Jamarl Thomas [In-Studio] — Progressive Political Commentator | Have the Democrats Turned their Backs on the Anti-War Movement?

James Corbett — Founder of the Corbett Report | How NGO's Push the Agenda of the Deep State

Tension surrounding immigration is on the rise in both the US and European Union. How is the Trump administration handling the current situation on its southern border, and is Angela Merkel headed for the exit in Germany over how she has handled the migrant crisis?

Historically, the Democratic Party has been considered the "Anti-War Party." However, recent aggressive rhetoric from some Democrats towards North Korea has made this comparison seem out of date. Today's in-studio guest, Jamarl Thomas, recently made a video on this topic, and he will talk about how the Democrats have abandoned their anti-war policies.

For the final segment of the show, Garland and Lee are joined by independent journalist James Corbett for a discussion about how Non-Governmental Organization's (NGO's) impact policy decisions around the world. How do NGO's fit into the policy making ecosystem, and are NGO's oftentimes merely pushing the agenda of the Deep State?

