Register
12:00 GMT +316 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Fault Lines

    The Conduct of Comey's FBI Comes Under Fire in Newly Released Report

    Fault Lines
    Get short URL
    Garland Nixon, Lee Stranahan
    0 0 0

    On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan analyze the new report from the DOJ Inspector General regarding the actions of James Comey's FBI leading up to the 2016 Election. What are the major revelations from this report, and will there be any accountability for those who abused their power?

    Scheduled Guests:

    Lee Junior [In Studio] — Personal Development Coach | Developing Your Character and Becoming Your Own Biggest Solution

    Holly Hood [In-Studio] — Urban Libertarian | Government Corruption and Fixing the Election System

    Colin Kalmbacher — Editor at Law & Crime News | Top Bombshells in the DOJ Inspector General's Report

    Andrei Nekrasov — Writer and Director of the film, 'The Magnitsky Act. Behind the Scenes' | Heavily Censored Film about Bill Browder Screened in Munich

    Whitney Webb — Staff Writer at Mint Press News | Is Yemen's Dire Situation Taking a Turn for the Worse?

    Michael Krieger — Founder of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com | The Dishonest Embarrassment Known as the American Mass Media

    During the first hour of the show, Garland and Lee are joined in-studio by Personal Development Coach Lee Junior who will talk about his new book. 'The University of Unstuck: The Guide To Becoming Your Own Biggest Solution.' He will discuss how to develop as a person and start achieving tangible results in your day to day life.

    The people of Yemen are facing mass death and starvation due to their ongoing conflict with Saudi Arabia and other gulf states. Whitney Webb, a staff writer at Mint Press News, returns to Fault Lines to discuss the recent assault on the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah which could cause the suffering in Yemen to accelerate.

    For the final segment of the show, Michael Krieger of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com joins Garland and Lee to discuss the mainstream media's reaction to recent news events including President Trump's meeting with Kim Jong-un. How much of the media opposition to Trump's policies is legitimate, or has "Trump Derangement Syndrome" fully taken over for many in the media?

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Self-Improvement, Personal Development, mainstream media, FBI, DOJ, Yemen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 9-15
    This Week in Pictures: June 9-15
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse