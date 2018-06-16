The Conduct of Comey's FBI Comes Under Fire in Newly Released Report

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan analyze the new report from the DOJ Inspector General regarding the actions of James Comey's FBI leading up to the 2016 Election. What are the major revelations from this report, and will there be any accountability for those who abused their power?

Scheduled Guests:

Lee Junior [In Studio] — Personal Development Coach | Developing Your Character and Becoming Your Own Biggest Solution

Holly Hood [In-Studio] — Urban Libertarian | Government Corruption and Fixing the Election System

Colin Kalmbacher — Editor at Law & Crime News | Top Bombshells in the DOJ Inspector General's Report

Andrei Nekrasov — Writer and Director of the film, 'The Magnitsky Act. Behind the Scenes' | Heavily Censored Film about Bill Browder Screened in Munich

Whitney Webb — Staff Writer at Mint Press News | Is Yemen's Dire Situation Taking a Turn for the Worse?

Michael Krieger — Founder of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com | The Dishonest Embarrassment Known as the American Mass Media

During the first hour of the show, Garland and Lee are joined in-studio by Personal Development Coach Lee Junior who will talk about his new book. 'The University of Unstuck: The Guide To Becoming Your Own Biggest Solution.' He will discuss how to develop as a person and start achieving tangible results in your day to day life.

The people of Yemen are facing mass death and starvation due to their ongoing conflict with Saudi Arabia and other gulf states. Whitney Webb, a staff writer at Mint Press News, returns to Fault Lines to discuss the recent assault on the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah which could cause the suffering in Yemen to accelerate.

For the final segment of the show, Michael Krieger of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com joins Garland and Lee to discuss the mainstream media's reaction to recent news events including President Trump's meeting with Kim Jong-un. How much of the media opposition to Trump's policies is legitimate, or has "Trump Derangement Syndrome" fully taken over for many in the media?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com