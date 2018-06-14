EXCLUSIVE: Troubling DOJ & DHS Connections from the 2016 Election

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan analyze connections between the DOJ/DHS and the infamous "Speedway Bomber" Brett Kimberlin during the 2016 election. What are the facts of this association, and why is anyone with credibility in US politics still connected to Kimberlin?

Kevin Miller — Reporter for the Portland Press Herald | A New Way to Vote?— National Implications from Maine's Ranked Choice Voting System

Jamie Lovegrove — Political Reporter for the Post and Courier | Election 2018 — South Carolina Primary Results: Mark Sanford Loses, Admitted Abuser Archie Parnell Wins…

Danny Sjursen — US Army officer and Former History Instructor at West Point | Is it Time to Admit Regime Change Doesn't Work?

Ali Alexander — Well Connected Conservative Strategist and Philosopher | Are Free Thinkers Destined to be Partisans?

Yesterday was Primary Day in several states, and on today's show Garland and Lee are joined by reporters from Maine and South Carolina. Kevin Miller, a reporter for the Portland Press Herald breaks down Maine's "Ranked Choice" voting system, and Jamie Lovegrove, a Political Reporter for the Post and Courier in South Carolina, reports on their primary results including Mark Sanford's surprise loss.

Danny Sjursen, a US Army officer and Former History Instructor at West Point joins the show for the first time to discuss his recent article about Iraqi politics and the idea of regime change. How have Danny's personal experiences shaped his views, and what should US policy be regarding the Middle East?

For the final two segments of the show, conservative strategist and commentator Ali Alexander returns to Fault Lines to discuss the current media and political climate. Who's side is the mainstream media truly on, and what should people be doing to break out of their partisan bubbles?

