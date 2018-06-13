Rapid Reactions and Analysis to the Trump-Kim Singapore Summit

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan break down yesterday's historic meeting between President Trump and Kim Jong-un in Singapore. Afterwards, Trump gave a lengthy press conference from which the hosts will play several audio clips on today's show.

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

Logan Churchwell — Communications & Research Director at the Public Interest Legal Foundation | GLOVES OFF!!! — Garland Nixon vs. Logan Churchwell Debate the Supreme Court's Voter Purge Decision

Jason Goodman of 'CrowdSource the Truth' (@csthetruth) | A Shocking #AwanBrothers Update

Brian Becker - Host of Loud And Clear on Radio Sputnik | LIVE Analysis from the Singapore Summit

Clint Broden — Criminal Defense Lawyer from Dallas, Texas | Injustice in Texas???— The Twin Peaks Biker Case

Michael Goodwin - NY Post Columnist | Robert Deniro's Outburst and a Senate Intel Leaker in Bed with the Media

The ever-evolving saga of the #AwanBrothers has taken a new turn as Imran Awan appears to have found new employment working for the law firm representing his criminal case. Jason Goodman of 'Crowdsource the Truth' uncovered this shocking revelation, and he joins Garland and Lee on today's show to delve deeper into the story of the #AwanBrothers.

The 2015 shootout at a Twin Peaks restaurant in Waco, Texas led to the arrest of hundreds of bikers. The case gained massive media attention at its outset, but has been largely ignored since that time. Clint Broden, a defense attorney representing some of the bikers charged, will detail the case and the ongoing miscarriages of justice.

For the final segment of the show, NY Post columnist Michael Goodwin returns to Fault Lines to discuss Robert Deniro's anti-Trump tirade at the Tony Awards and Senate Intel Committee leaker James Wolfe's relationship with members of the media including at the New York Times. What are the ethical lines for reporters regarding the individuals they cover in their work?

