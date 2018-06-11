The Eve of Trump and Kim's Singapore Summit

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss tomorrow's historic meeting in Singapore between President Trump and Kim Jong-un. Radio Sputnik host Brian Becker joins the show live from Singapore to preview the upcoming events and expectations for the meeting.

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

Brian Becker: Host of Loud And Clear on Radio Sputnik | Reporting LIVE from the Trump-Kim Singapore Summit

Darlene Brown — CEO of DivineEmpowerment.org | Making Great Memories this Summer with Your Family and Friends

Mark Sleboda — Moscow-Based International Relations & Security Analyst | A Rush to Blame Russia: The Skripal and Babchenko Sagas

James Carey — Editor at GeoPolitics Alert dot com | Talking Turkey and Erdogan's Latest Plans

Walter Smolarek [In-Studio] — Producer for Loud and Clear on Radio Sputnik | Takeaways from the G7 Summit

The unusual cases of the Skripal's in the UK and journalist Arkady Babchenko in Ukraine have highlighted how fast some individuals are to place blame on Russia regardless of evidence. Mark Sleboda, a Moscow-Based International Relations & Security Analyst, joins Fault Lines as a guest for the first time to give his take on these stories and the general "Rush to Blame Russia."

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey has been working to control Kurdish populations throughout Turkey, Syria, and Iraq. James Carey, editor and co-owner of GeoPoliticsAlert.com, recently wrote an article about the politics of Turkey which he will break down on today's show.

For the show's final segment of the show, Walter Smolarek, producer for 'Loud and Clear' on Radio Sputnik joins Garland and Lee in-studio to recap his reporting from the G7 Summit in Quebec. What are the major takeaways from the weekend's events, and how have international relations between the US and other countries been impacted?

