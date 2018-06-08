DC Reigns Supreme as Washington Capitals Win Stanley Cup

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan celebrate along with the rest of DC as the Washington Capitals are Stanley Cup champions for the first time. Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin has long been considered one of hockey's all-time great players, and he is now an NHL champion for the first time.

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

Shirley Schwab — Child and Family Advocate for Native American Children | More Shocking Details on the South Dakota Sex Abuse Case

Walter Smolarek — Producer for Loud and Clear on Radio Sputnik | Reporting LIVE from the G7 Summit in Quebec

Holly Hood [In-Studio] — Urban Libertarian | What Should Criminal Justice Reform Look Like?

Dylan Brown [In-Studio] — Rasta, Organic Farmer, and Health Activist | Society's Need for More Healthy Food

Tim Black — Entrepreneur, Author, Activist and Talk Host | Weekly News Wrap-Up

On yesterday's show, Shirley Schwab, an advocate for the rights of Native American children, joined Garland and Lee to document the abuse of children and corruption by government officials in the state of South Dakota. Shirley returns to the show today to continue her story and highlight the misconduct of South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley.

Major world leaders are meeting this weekend at the G7 Summit in Quebec to discuss trade and other important issues involving international relations. Walter Smolarek, producer for the radio show 'Loud and Clear' on Radio Sputnik, joins the show live from Quebec to preview this weekend's events.

The commutation of Alice Marie Johnson's prison sentence has sparked new debates regarding criminal justice reform. Holly Hood, the urban libertarian, joins Garland and Lee in-studio to discuss this topic and the importance of improving our prison system.

