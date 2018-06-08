DC Reigns Supreme as Washington Capitals Win Stanley Cup

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)
Shirley Schwab — Child and Family Advocate for Native American Children | More Shocking Details on the South Dakota Sex Abuse Case
Walter Smolarek — Producer for Loud and Clear on Radio Sputnik | Reporting LIVE from the G7 Summit in Quebec
Holly Hood [In-Studio] — Urban Libertarian | What Should Criminal Justice Reform Look Like?
Dylan Brown [In-Studio] — Rasta, Organic Farmer, and Health Activist | Society's Need for More Healthy Food
Tim Black — Entrepreneur, Author, Activist and Talk Host | Weekly News Wrap-Up
On yesterday's show, Shirley Schwab, an advocate for the rights of Native American children, joined Garland and Lee to document the abuse of children and corruption by government officials in the state of South Dakota. Shirley returns to the show today to continue her story and highlight the misconduct of South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley.
Major world leaders are meeting this weekend at the G7 Summit in Quebec to discuss trade and other important issues involving international relations. Walter Smolarek, producer for the radio show 'Loud and Clear' on Radio Sputnik, joins the show live from Quebec to preview this weekend's events.
The commutation of Alice Marie Johnson's prison sentence has sparked new debates regarding criminal justice reform. Holly Hood, the urban libertarian, joins Garland and Lee in-studio to discuss this topic and the importance of improving our prison system.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)