Supreme Court's Wedding Cake Ruling Sparks Fiery Debates

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)
John Dempsey — Columnist for Townhall.com and BearingArms.com | Is the Tommy Robinson Case a Human Rights Issue?
Joel Segal — National Director for the Justice Action Mobilization Network | Did the Supreme Court get the 'Gay Wedding Cake' Ruling Correct?
Daniel Lazare — Author and Freelance Journalist | Are the Deep State Spooks Spooking Themselves?
Colin Kalmbacher — Editor at Law & Crime News | Can President Trump Pardon Himself?
Bryan Caplan — Professor of Economics at George Mason University | NEW BOOK: The Case Against Education
The case of Tommy Robinson's arrest in the UK has brought about questions regarding free speech and freedom of the press. John Dempsey, a columnist for Townhall.com and BearingArms.com wrote an article about Robinson's treatment which he will discuss with Garland and Lee on today's program.
There has been a lot of news in recent days about the possibility of President Trump offering himself a pardon. Colin Kalmbacher, Editor at Law & Crime News returns to Fault Lines to discuss what would happen should President Trump decide to take such an action.
For the final segment of the show, Bryan Caplan, a professor of economics at George Mason University, joins Garland and Lee to talk about his new book entitled, 'The Case against Education: Why the Education System Is a Waste of Time and Money.' The question has become, what educational priorities should parents and students be pursuing in 2018?
