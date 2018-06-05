The Political History Between the US, Russia, and Ukraine

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the complicated history of relations between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States. The 2015 Euromaidan demonstrations in Ukraine shook up the region, and the hosts will delve into this topic on today's show.

Scheduled Guests:

Nicolai Petro — Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island | What is the Media Hiding from You About Russia

Ford Fischer [In-Studio] — Filmmaker and Journalist | Covering Protests in the Field and a Conversation About 'Transhumanism'

Gareth Porter — Investigative Historian and Journalist | The Forces Seeking to Undermine the Trump/Kim Summit

Emma Fiala — Contributor and Social Media Manager for Mint Press News | Promoting and Sharing Your Commentary Online

Filmmaker and journalist Ford Fischer regularly films in-field videos from protests and events that he covers. On today's show, Ford joins Garland and Lee live in-studio to talk about the recent events he has been covering and to have a conversation about the topic known as "Transhumanism."

The Summit between Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump appears to be back on schedule for June 12th. Gareth Porter, an investigative historian, and journalist, returns to the show to give his take on the upcoming summit and to talk about some of the forces working to undermine the historic meeting.

For the final segment of the show, Emma Fiala, the Social Media Manager for 'Mint Press News,' joins Garland and Lee to talk about effectively promoting content on social media. What are the best strategies one can use to increase views and overall engagement on social media?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com