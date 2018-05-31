"Murdered" Journalist is Alive - Poroshenko's Credibility in Question

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the stunning news that journalist Arkady Babchenko, who had been reported murdered, turned up alive yesterday at a press conference in Ukraine. The incident was part of a "staged death" which has reporters asking, what exactly has occurred here?

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

Andrew Spannaus — American Journalist and Writer in Italy | Is Populism Taking Over the World?

Dr. Bosworth — Internal Medicine Physician & Author of the Book: 'ANYWAY YOU CAN' — STOP Your Kid's Brain from Frying Over the Summer!!!

Miko Peled — Human Rights Activist and Author | How Are Potential Foreign Threats Being Interpreted in Iran?

John Kiriakou — Co-Host of Loud & Clear on Radio Sputnik | What does the "Fake Murder" of a Journalist mean for Ukraine and Poroshenko?

Whitney Webb — Staff Writer at Mint Press News | Where is the Reporting on Mass Starvation and Death in Yemen?

Lucy Komisar — Investigative Journalist who Focuses on Corporate and Financial Corruption | Explaining Paul Manafort's Trump Tower Notes & Bill Browder's Latest "Incident"

The end of the school year brings many challenges for parents including how to keep their children learning and engaged throughout the summer. Dr. Bosworth joins Garland and Lee to give her advice on the best activities for your kids over the next few months.

The situation in Yemen is a full blown humanitarian crisis where millions more could starve to death by the end of 2018. Whitney Webb, a staff writer for Mint Press News, has been reporting on Yemen and will explain the gravity of the current problem on today's program.

For the final segment of the show, investigative journalist Lucy Komisar returns to Fault Lines to discuss yesterday's arrest of Bill Browder in Spain and to explain Paul Manafort's Trump Tower notes. Are Manafort's notes as cryptic as some in the media have suggested, or is there a clear explanation to what he wrote?

