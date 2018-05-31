Register
12:56 GMT +301 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Fault Lines

    "Murdered" Journalist is Alive - Poroshenko's Credibility in Question

    Fault Lines
    Get short URL
    Garland Nixon, Lee Stranahan
    0 0 0

    On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the stunning news that journalist Arkady Babchenko, who had been reported murdered, turned up alive yesterday at a press conference in Ukraine. The incident was part of a "staged death" which has reporters asking, what exactly has occurred here?

    Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

    Andrew Spannaus — American Journalist and Writer in Italy | Is Populism Taking Over the World?

    Dr. Bosworth — Internal Medicine Physician & Author of the Book: 'ANYWAY YOU CAN' — STOP Your Kid's Brain from Frying Over the Summer!!!

    Miko Peled — Human Rights Activist and Author | How Are Potential Foreign Threats Being Interpreted in Iran?

    John Kiriakou — Co-Host of Loud & Clear on Radio Sputnik | What does the "Fake Murder" of a Journalist mean for Ukraine and Poroshenko?

    Whitney Webb — Staff Writer at Mint Press News | Where is the Reporting on Mass Starvation and Death in Yemen?

    Lucy Komisar — Investigative Journalist who Focuses on Corporate and Financial Corruption | Explaining Paul Manafort's Trump Tower Notes & Bill Browder's Latest "Incident"

    The end of the school year brings many challenges for parents including how to keep their children learning and engaged throughout the summer. Dr. Bosworth joins Garland and Lee to give her advice on the best activities for your kids over the next few months.

    The situation in Yemen is a full blown humanitarian crisis where millions more could starve to death by the end of 2018. Whitney Webb, a staff writer for Mint Press News, has been reporting on Yemen and will explain the gravity of the current problem on today's program.

    For the final segment of the show, investigative journalist Lucy Komisar returns to Fault Lines to discuss yesterday's arrest of Bill Browder in Spain and to explain Paul Manafort's Trump Tower notes. Are Manafort's notes as cryptic as some in the media have suggested, or is there a clear explanation to what he wrote?

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Trump Tower meeting, populism, Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine, Yemen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: A Tribute to Legendary Blondes
    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: Tribute to Legendary Blondes
    Pardon Me, Buddy
    Pardon Me, Buddy
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse