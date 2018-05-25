Ukraine, Michael Cohen and the Reality of 2016 Election Interference

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss new reports about the government of Ukraine attempting to improve relations with the Trump administration by connecting with Trump associate Michael Cohen.

Scheduled Guests: (Show 7-10 AM ET)

Dominic Carter — Reporter for Verizon FIOS News | Cuomo vs. Nixon for Governor and the Latest in New York Corruption News

Dr. Bosworth — Internal Medicine Physician & Author of the Book: 'ANYWAY YOU CAN' | Why You Need Vitamin D!!!

Lesley Clark — National Correspondent for McClatchy DC | ELECTION WATCH 2018: National Implications from Kentucky and Georgia Primaries

Derek Hunter — Contributing Editor at the Daily Caller | How the Mainstream Media Serves the Interests of the Deep State

David Hunn — Energy Reporter for the Houston Chronicle | The Status of Hurricane Harvey Recovery Efforts in Houston

A Vitamin D deficiency can lead to depression and other negative health issues. On today's show, regular guest Dr. Bosworth breaks down what you need to know about how to maintain healthy Vitamin D levels.

Recent primary results from Kentucky and Georgia have set up some interesting match-ups for the general election in November. Amy McGrath could become the first female Democrat to represent the state of Kentucky in Congress, and in Georgia, Stacey Abrams will have an opportunity to become the nation's first black female governor. Lesley Clark, National Correspondent for McClatchy DC, breaks down these races and her expectations for November on today's show.

Late last summer, Hurricane Harvey struck Texas devastating many communities in the Houston area. Houston Chronicle energy reporter David Hunn has been covering the recovery efforts and joins the show to report on how some wealthy real estate investors have identified rebuilding the region as a major financial opportunity.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com