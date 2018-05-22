Texas High School Shooting Reignites Gun Debate

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the most recent mass school shooting which left 10 dead in Santa Fe, Texas. As the public and policymakers alike look for answers, another American community looks to heal after having been devastated by a brutal act of evil.

Scheduled Guests:

Dustin Stockton — Political Strategist and Former Breitbart Reporter | Topic: Gun Control and the 2nd Amendment

Kani Xulam — Commentator on Kurdish Politics | Topic: Update on the Challenges Facing the Kurds

David Hunn — Energy Reporter for the Houston Chronicle | Topic: The Personal Stories of the Santa Fe Shooting

As the Mueller investigation has moved into its second year, Garland and Lee ponder whether the special counsel's probe is about to get serious or is headed for a crash. Additionally, there are indicators that Roger Stone may be in legal trouble, but is this simply the latest twist in a witch-hunt being led by the Mueller team?

Tension in the Middle East along with recent elections in Iraq have continued to complicate the situation facing the Kurds in Turkey, Iraq, and Syria. Kani Xulam, a commentator on Kurdish politics, returns as an in-studio guest to discuss these issues and the current goals for the Kurdish people.

For the final segment of the show, Houston Chronicle reporter David Hunn joins Garland and Lee to share some of the personal stories from the victims of the Santa Fe shooting. While much of the media focuses on policy and politics in the wake of the tragedy, the Houston Chronicle has made sure to document the human side and emotions of those affected.

