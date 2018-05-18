Haspel Confirmed, Net Neutrality Reaffirmed in Senate Votes

On this episode of Fault Lines, guests join hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discussing the Senate’s votes in favor of net neutrality and the confirmation of Gina Haspel as CIA Director, as well as the unstable situation in the Middle East, focusing on Israel, Gaza, and Syria.

The hosts and guests will also discuss the establishment media's support for the ongoing persecution of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, and Libertarian perspectives on key issues. They will also report on other important news the mainstream media won't cover accurately in the "Divided States of America."

Scheduled guests and topics:

Laura Loomer — Conservative Investigative Journalist | Topic: Reporting from Israel

Maram Susli | Topic: Israel and Syria

Freedom Friday with Holly "Hood" Harris | Topics: 2020 Census, Libertarian Views on Guns

Randy Credico | Topic: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange Attacked by The Guardian

Whitney Webb — Staff Writer at Mint Press News | Topic: Israel and Gaza

Tim Black — Independent Journalist

