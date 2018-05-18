Haspel Confirmed, Net Neutrality Reaffirmed in Senate Votes

The hosts and guests will also discuss the establishment media's support for the ongoing persecution of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, and Libertarian perspectives on key issues. They will also report on other important news the mainstream media won't cover accurately in the "Divided States of America."
Scheduled guests and topics:
Laura Loomer — Conservative Investigative Journalist | Topic: Reporting from Israel
Maram Susli | Topic: Israel and Syria
Freedom Friday with Holly "Hood" Harris | Topics: 2020 Census, Libertarian Views on Guns
Randy Credico | Topic: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange Attacked by The Guardian
Whitney Webb — Staff Writer at Mint Press News | Topic: Israel and Gaza
Tim Black — Independent Journalist
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)